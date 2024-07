Crypto Hacks, Scams Totaled Over Half-A-Billion Dollars For Q2, 2024: Report Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Over half a billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency was stolen in the second quarter this year through hacks and scams, with two incidents making up the bulk of the stolen funds, according to a recent report by bug bounty platform Immunefi.