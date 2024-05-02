Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

The US Is Constructing A Base In Chaos-Torn Haiti, But It Hit A Major Snag

The US Is Constructing A Base In Chaos-Torn Haiti, But It Hit A Major Snag

The US Is Constructing A Base In Chaos-Torn Haiti, But It Hit A Major Snag Authored By Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute, The Biden administration’s plan to restore order to Haiti by sending an armed international force has hit another snag: the base that will house the soldiers will not be ready by the date they are set to arrive in the Caribbean nation.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх