Mayor Johnson Deepens Concerns About What Side He Will Be On If DNC Protesters Become Lawbreakers And Challenge Cops By Mark Glennon of Wirepoints Whose side will Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson be on if protesters become lawbreakers at the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and how will he direct police to respond? Concerns that Johnson will side with lawbreakers already are common, and Johnson’s interview published Sunday by the Chicago Tribune should increase those concerns.