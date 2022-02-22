"Very Similar To 2018": Why Wall Street's Biggest Bear Sees Stocks Tumbling To 3,800 By Late March Now that a cottage industry has emerged practically overnight, with Wall Street firms rushing to offer their predictive services as to what will happen as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict (a conflict most of them dismissed ahead of time), and how various markets will respond to further escalation and de-escalation (such as Goldman), one bank is refreshingly honest in its admission that it doesn't really know what happens next.