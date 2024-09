IRS Lagging In Complying With Order Not To Raise Audit Rates For Under-$400,000 Earners: Watchdog Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The IRS has made little progress in complying with a Treasury Department directive that asked the agency not to target people earning less than $400,000 a year with higher audit rates, according to a recent report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).