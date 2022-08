Ethereum ETH at critical support border of rising wedge !!! ETHEREUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:ETH1! Crypto4Everybody Ethereum at critical support border of rising wedge !!! As many other cryptocurrencies ETH is in a rising wedge that is typically a bearish pattern Right now we are at critical levels on price chart and RSI again - exciting hours are imminent dear Crypto Nation Will keep you updated *not financial advice do your own research before investing .