Cole Strange Had Hilarious Exchange With Patriots After Assuming First-Round Pick Was A Prank

Getty Image The New England Patriots surprised plenty of people by selecting Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft That included the former Chattanooga guard himself, who thought he was on the receiving end of a prank call when he learned the news Read more football news here This year’s NFL Draft was one of the more unpredictable selection ceremonies in recent memory; heading into the first night, it seemed like it was going to be hard to be truly surprised by anything that unfolded over the course of the first round and beyond.