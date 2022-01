Wife Stands Off With Hospital To Keep Her Husband Alive, And Wins Authored by Matt McGregor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Sentiments expressed in random phone calls for Anne Quiner as her husband Scott lay in a hospital bed breathing through a ventilator ranged from “I hope your husband dies a vegetable” followed by a litter of profanity, to “he should have taken the vaccine; I hope he dies,” before hanging up.