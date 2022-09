'The Dollar Is Once Again The World's Problem' - Chinese State Media Urges 'De-Dollarization' Amid Fed's "Financial Looting" On the eve of The Fed's big decision to hike rates 75bps or 100bps in an effort to shock the system and tamp down out of control inflation, no lesser entity than the CCP-backed Global Times penned an editorial attacking US monetary policy, entitled: "The strong dollar should not become a sharp blade to cut the world.