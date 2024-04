Trump Lawyer Rages At "Waste Of Taxpayers' Dollars" As Judge Approves Trump's $175 Million Bond In New York Civil Case Authored by Sam Dorman, Catherine Yang, and Juliette Fairley via The Epoch Times, Former President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James reached an agreement on April 22 regarding his $175 million bond in his New York civil case, imposing additional restrictions while resolving concerns about the funds’ security.