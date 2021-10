Buy Banknifty around 37350-37400 Tgt 38200/39400 sl below 36200 BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! SuryaIntelligence Banknifty made a hammer on 20 dma with a long wick and 50 dma is just below acting as a major support.