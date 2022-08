July Payrolls Preview: What's Better For Markets 400K Or A Negative Print? Heading into tomorrow's main event - the nonfarm payrolls print (which is the appetizer for CPI next Wednesday), JPMorgan's trading desk asked a rhetorical question: what's better for markets: 50K or 400K jobs for NFP? It answered as follows: "50K NFP gets the Fed closer to “Mission Accomplished” as they are nearly there with housing markets (lower prices pending).