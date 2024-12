Gaetz, Hegseth, Gabbard, Then RFK Jr: Megyn Kelly Warns 'Deep State Is Coming For Them All' As Pete Hegseth - president-elect Trump's pick for SecDef - runs the gauntlet of the nomination process, amid a cornucopia of media amplified unsubstantiated accusations against him, Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly has warned that the political establishment, both Democrats and Republicans, are attempting to derail Trump’s second term before it has even begun by targeting his cabinet picks.