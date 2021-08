Bumble Offers Staff Unlimited Paid Leave, Will Close Offices 2x A Year For 'Wellness Breaks' Bumble, the 'female-friendly' dating app that gave its entire global workforce (about 700 people) a paid week off in June to "de-compress" and "focus on themselves" after a "traumatic" plague year, is taking its policy of prioritizing the mental well-being of its workers one step further.