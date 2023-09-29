Philadelphia City Council Votes 14-1 To Ban Safe Injection Sites It is possible that the far left sociopaths running most major American cities have finally had enough? That could be the case in Philadelphia, where hours after large portions of downtown were ransacked and looted as part of "protests", the city's town council voted to ban safe injection sites from opening up in the city.
