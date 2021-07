China Tightens Grip On Tech Companies With Crackdown On Foreign IPOs China's unprecedented crackdown on its burgeoning (for now) tech industry just won't stop and overnight, China's Cyberspace Administration of China - the same entity responsible for the crackdown on Didi - proposed new rules that would require nearly all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cybersecurity review, a move that would significantly tighten oversight over its internet giants.