Facebook Slides After Miss On Top And Bottom Line, Atrocious Guidance Amid "Weak Ad Demand" Another day, another catastrophic report by Facebook, which is still called Meta for some bizarre reason at least until it changes its name back to normal again, which one quarter after imploding after catastrophic Q1 earnings has doubled down with an even uglier set of earnings after the close which not only missed on the top and bottom line but also guided far below consensus expectations.