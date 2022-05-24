Kyle Shanahan Comments On San Francisco 49ers’ Quarterback Plans

Getty Image / Ronald Martinez The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hand over the QB reigns to Trey Lance next season Their coach also still believes they’ll trade Jimmy Garoppolo at some point Read more BroBible articles here Last April, when Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he couldn’t guarantee anybody’s continued survival in response to a question about Jimmy Garoppolo’s continued presence on the San Francisco 49ers roster, there can’t have been many people that would have expected to still him him on that roster at the end of May 2022.