Powell Sees More "Pain" Ahead, Admits 'Soft Landing' Is 'Out Of Fed's Control' Did Fed Chair Powell just jump straight from 'denial' to 'acceptance' on his journey through grief at the death of 'transitory' inflation? Speaking on MarketPlace Radio this evening, Powell said the central bank has both the tools and resolve to bring down rapid inflation — though he acknowledged that the path to lower price increases could be a painful one.