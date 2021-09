ES1! Futures - The Break-Below Fail sets up for an EXPLOSIVE WK! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! GeneticHustle ES Futures setting up for an explosive week! In light of the fed meetings last week among other international nuisances, we saw a whipsaw last week in the S&P 500 .