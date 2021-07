FBI Ignored Olympic Gymnasts' Sexual Assault Allegations Then Lied To Cover Up Negligence: Report In what appears to be the latest major public embarrassment for the FBI, an internal DoJ watchdog revealed on Wednesday in a long-anticipated report on the bureau's handling - or rather, mishandling - of one of the most sprawling abuse cases in American sports history: the investigation, arrest and imprisonment of Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the American national gymnastics team.