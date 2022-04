-10% Correction incoming GCCLHG321 CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! Montenaro Now this is a simple price ratio strategy between the commodities of WTI Crude - Top Chart - 5 Day Chart Gold -Middle Chart - 5 year Chart Copper - Bottom Chart - 5 year Chart for the month of May 2022.