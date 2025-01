Bitcoin Resistance Reckoning: Short play Micro Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:MBT1! TheRealMongoose ### ** Technical Analysis – Micro Bitcoin Futures (MBT1!) – 1H Chart** **Current Price:** **$106,145** **Short Setup Active:** **Sell Limit at $107,500** --- ### ** Key Observations & Market Structure** 1️⃣ **Resistance Cluster at $107,500 - $108,500** - **Multiple previous rejections** from this zone suggest heavy sell-side pressure.