S&P500 [ES] | Seller Exhaustion: Expecting A Push Higher E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! AidanMDang Post FOMC selloff /ES has found buyes at 4870 I expect price to push back up towards 4930 Initial Targets are 4910, 4920 Final target 4930 All targets are key price zones and will need to watch for price action at these zones .