D-Day Approaches: Crack Spread Soars As Diesel Market Braces For Historic Shock While the market's attention - and certainly that of the administration - has been focused on the surge in gas prices due to their vast political implications, the real action - and threat - is in diesel, as discussed extensively and most recently in "Why Every American Should Care That Diesel Prices Are Surging Across The Country", and also in the following articles from the past 3 months.