Hong Kong Will Send More COVID Patients To Quarantine Camp Amid Record Surge In Cases COVID outbreaks may be waning in the US, UK and a number of other countries - including far-flung Australia, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison just unveiled plans to reopen the country to tourists on Monday as that country's omicron wave has diminished - but in Hong Kong, mainland China, and a handful of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, case numbers are rising at an alarming rate, much to the consternation of local health officials.