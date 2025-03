Daily Trade Recap based on VX Algo System E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! WallSt007 EOD accountability report: +$760 Sleep: Bad Overall health: drained Daily Trade Recap based on VX Algo System 9:50 AM VXAlgo ES 48M Sell Signal ( didn't work that well) 10:10 AM VXAlgo ES 10M Buy signal (Double Signal) :check: 12:47 PM VXAlgo ES 10M Buy signal (Double Signal) :check: 3:30PM doji trade + expecting 48m to flip up Market stalled a it today as expected because we ran up a lot yesterday, We did go a bit higher but not much up from yesterday's high.