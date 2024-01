Copper in USD per ton to reach $15,000/t by 2025 COPPER FUTURES MCX:COPPER1! RockstoneResearch The copper price in USD per ton since 2015 is rising within an upward (green) trend-channel with consolidations (red) followed by strong acceleration phases (yellow) suggesting that the correction since 2021 is coming to an end and that a new strong price increase is poised to start once the red resistance is broken and transformed into new support.