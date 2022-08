DAX INDEX FUTURES (FDAX1!), H4 Potential for Bearish Drop DAX INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! Genesiv Type : Bearish Drop Resistance : 13344 Pivot: 12996 Support : 12370 Preferred Case: On the H4, with price breaking out of an ascending channel and moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from pivot at 12996 where the pullback resistance is to the 1st support at 12370 where the swing low support and 161.