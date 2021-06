"That Was A Lie": Tucker Carlson Levels Fauci After FOIA Emails Connect The Dots Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped "the utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci" Wednesday night, after BuzzFeed and the Washington Post obtained thousands of pages of emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, revealing that the nation's top virologist was telling the public one thing, while furiously working on damage control and narrative-shaping as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.