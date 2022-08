Job Gains & Powell's Pains Demolish Dovish-Dreams, Spark Market Turmoil This Week With a 'malarkey' of Fed Speakers all singing from the same hymn sheet - no pivot, we're battling inflation, don't expect rate-cuts next year - this morning's 6-standard-deviation beat in payrolls really stole the jam out of the exuberant donut the market had been hoping for as 'good news' was definitely 'bad news' from hoping for a dovish Fed to return imminently.