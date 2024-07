"Many Educators Portrayed Trump As An Existential Threat. Moving Forward, A Narrative Shift Is Essential" By Jared Gould of Minding the Campus American Education: Public, Popular, And Polarizing We may never know what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks to become Trump’s would-be assassin, but as we seek answers, we must recognize the role educators across the country have played in perpetuating a discourse that fuels animosity and normalizes political violence.