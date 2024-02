Crude Oil Weekly forcast CRUDE OIL FUTURES MCX:CRUDEOIL1! Sudhir-Sirohi There is a good possibility of a good rise in Crude Oil next week, because a trend is being seen on the daily chart of Crude Oil, and with the support of this trend, Crude Oil is moving towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average, as well as Crude Oil It is also getting strong support from the 100 day simple moving average.