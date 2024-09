Jensen Saves The Day: Nvidia CEO Sparks Market Meltup, Sends NVDA $250 Billion Higher After yesterday's lethargic sideways move, where traders sat on the sidelines waiting for the outcome of the triple main event of the past 24 hours, the presidential debate result, the CPI report and NVDA's presentation, the Wednesday market did not disappoint and there were both emotional lows and more recently highs.