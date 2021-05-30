germany index dax vs dollar index :dax completly indipendent DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 if you see many times dax and dollar index go against ,but many times they move together true? (hide dollar index ) if you see many times dax and us10year yield move in 1 direction but many time not result = dax movment is independent ( zigzag maner, many big traders use stochastic on it ) love go up (weekly chart trend from 1950 is very +) because dax start in morning , other markets look dax movments ( europe mornings) like eurusd , gold ,even dow traders look dax ,all markets move after dax !!!! in mornings you dont need monitor,look other markets in evening after NYSE open at 16:30 CET dax traders look to dowjones futures YM1! , dax movments 95% in 1side ,direction but i seen sometimes not (1 year ago on NFP news dow going up but dax going down!!!! for this in evenings you must monitor DOW example of non independent market= for example gold not independent market , gold move after dollar index ( gold is difrant world) gold in mornings move against dax final word =dax and dax futures traders in mornings dont need monitor other instruments , they must watch AC (or stoch 7.