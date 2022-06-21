2022 Infused Products Virtual Conference: June Program Sponsored by Millipore Sigma, Berlin Packaging and Cannabis Safety & Quality (CSQ) Click here to watch the recording Agenda Elevating Edibles: Defining the Next Cannabis Experience Sam Rose, Director of Operations, Herve Attendees will learn during this session: Luxury edibles and form factor: Moving away from get high first and think about what you’re consuming second, a pivot from sugar filled, bad tasting edibles to delicious and refined ingredients.