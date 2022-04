Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Present Results of Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab in First Line Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting - Toripalimab plus chemotherapy provided superior progression free survival, overall survival, overall response rate and duration of response compared to chemotherapy alone - SHANGHAI, China, and REDWOOD CITY, Calif.