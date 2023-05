S&P500 eMini Futures - ES - 421 Level E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! swizfisch May 15th, 2023 US is currently ongoing resolution to raising debt ceiling, market is watching to frontrun a Federal Funds rate pause, and ES has had 421 as resistance the past 6mo.