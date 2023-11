Woke Wikipedia Editors Fight Over Matt Taibbi (Et. Al) $100,000 National Journalism Award After journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger won a $100,000 award from the National Journalism Center / DAO for excellence in investigative journalism regarding the Twitter Files, WikiPedia editors threw a fit - with one, who goes by "Specifico", removing all mention of the award until other editors were in 'consensus for inclusion.