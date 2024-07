Weekly Plan $ES FUTURES 6/30/2024 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! dhjesus Key Levels: Resistance Levels: 5568 5602 5628 Support Levels: Weekly pivot: 5526 5502 5448 5410 Current Price: Now: 5533 Trade Plan: Primary Objective: Stay long or buy on dips as long as the price is above the weekly pivot of 5526.