ES (March 2025) - End of February Analysis E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! LegendSince - 5807 monthly bullish order block pending if we see downside movement - 1 month FVG // BISI @ 5669 – 5724 of interest if we are to close below 5807 - Februarys high created new all-time highs but price quickly declined shortly after.