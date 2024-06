Pro-Palestinian Protesters To "Surround The White House" Next Weekend Over Rafah Strike In the wake of a deadly Israeli strike at a tent camp in Rafah last week which produced horrific viral footage of charred corpses, days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to immediately halt military operations, and miles beyond Biden's 'red line' (using US bombs, no less), pro-Palestine, anti-war activists are taking to the White House one week from today.