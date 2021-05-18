Phase 3 Trial of MDMA Therapy for Severe PTSD is So Successful That 67% Don’t Qualify For Diagnosis Now

A breakthrough human trial achieved highly statistically-significant results and an excellent safety record, demonstrating that MDMA-assisted therapy can be an effective treatment for severe and chronic Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
