Independent Investigators Net Hundreds Of Child Predator Suspects, Arrests Made Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Over the past three years, Predator Poachers, a Texas-based group founded in 2020 by now-23-year-old Alex Rosen aimed at preventing child sexual abuse, has identified approximately 500 online child predators, resulting in nearly 300 arrests in 43 states.