With Two Regional Wars, Does Security In Indo-Pacific Hang In Balance? Authored by Terri Wu via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock, Getty Images) When the White House released its second Indo-Pacific strategy in February 2022, senior officials said “no region will be more vital to the United States in the future and that American security and prosperity fundamentally depend on that of the Indo-Pacific.