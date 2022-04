Blue Diamond Resorts Properties in Punta Cana Receive the TUI Care Foundation Award 2022 TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts and dedication to local communities and upcoming generations, five Blue Diamond Resorts properties in the Dominican Republic received the prestigious TUI Care Foundation Award 2022, one of 13 accolades handed out by the TUI Group during the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2022.