A Progressive Case For A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Strengthening America's Social Safety Net Authored by Trey Walsh, Executive Director of The Progressive Bitcoiner, I’ll start off by saying I have many reservations about the United States pursuing a Strategic Bitcoin reserve, with the major plans I’ve observed including legislation proposed by Senator Lummis and a draft Executive order from the Bitcoin Policy Institute (this does not include those proposed state-by-state, which is a different focus and a bit more straight forward given they hold some bitcoin to diversify their assets).