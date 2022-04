Beijing's "Elite Capture" Strategy Was A Success: Peter Schweizer Authored by Masooma Haq and Roman Balmakov via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Peter Schweizer, author of the book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China,” said the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) entry into the WTO changed the global economic structure in large part because it unleashed the regime’s strategy of gaining control of America’s elite class so they would do Beijing’s bidding.