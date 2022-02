Traders Buy Bonds, Stocks, Crypto, & Commodities Ahead Of CPI 'Event Risk' "Buy all the things" was the message from on-high today as bonds, stocks, gold, crude, copper, and crypto all rallied on JPM initiated rumors that tomorrow's CPI may come in light and the reassuring words of Cleveland Fed's Mester who said - with a straight face that "long-run inflation expectations are still well anchored".