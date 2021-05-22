where is dax targets ? DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 all big money fund,broker bank draw,see this level SECRET=see chart exactly ,main trend is + , dax ,dow, sp500 nasdaq and gold main trend is up ,manner is + move !!!! if 1year any news not comes it will grow(manner is +) so dax love go up ,buyer more than seller !!even if it crash 1000 oint back to up 2000 point ! for this secret big banks, fund never sell index like dax ,dow, gold (thir platform sell is disable) 99% looking for buy ,when see dax crash better way go to sleep,wait buy signal,trend comes note=this secret not for forex bond currency and all markets let back to chart as we predicted 1 year ago dax reach 15500 but now where are dax targets ? if you draw fibo in corona crash ,you can see dax fibo targets , it is in way to fibo 161% 17500 ( summer 2021)then to 23300(in end of 2021 note=if very bad news comes dax downside target is 14000 if very very big bad news comes like corona dax target is 12550 we predict (acording chart crash pattern ) in minimum 2021-2022 (bull market)no big crash , dax will go up to reach 17500 then 23500 ,for this we always advice stand on buy side ,looking for buy until 17500 (in 17500 and23300 we have 100% winrate sell) final word = 1- dax love go up ,main trend is + 2-dax going to 17500 now you can trade micro dax future only with 1000$(swap=0 commision=0 spread=1point) in AMP or Ninjatrader.